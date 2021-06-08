Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Man charged with hate crime in cinder block attack on Asian American sisters

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) - A man accused in a rampage at three Baltimore liquor stores owned by Asian American families last month is now facing hate crime charges, prosecutors announced Monday.

Daryl Doles, 50, was already charged with robbery and assault for the attacks, but a 22-count indictment returned Monday includes nine hate-crime counts and multiple attempted murder charges. If convicted of all charges, Doles faces a potential maximum sentence of two life sentences plus 65 years in prison, prosecutors said in a news release.

The violence occurred late on May 2 after Doles was denied entry to one Asian American-owned store because he refused to wear a mask, authorities said. He returned with a two-by-four and attacked the security guard, prosecutors said. The owner took the lumber away and Doles fled.

Prosecutors said Doles then went on to a second Asian American-owned store, where he kicked a display window, knocking down wine bottles. When the owner told Doles not to come back, Doles used a profanity to denounce Chinese people, officials said.

At the third Asian American-owned store, prosecutors said Doles used a concrete block to assault and try to kill two sisters in their 60s. Doles was detained six blocks away and while he sat on the ground he spoke to a man there who asked him why he assaulted the women. According to prosecutors, Doles replied, “They need to go back to their country.”

“What we’ve all borne witness to over the past year is resentment over coronavirus restrictions, which have unleashed a tidal wave of unjustified, vicious assaults against Asian Americans across this nation,” State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said at a news conference. “This misplaced anger and hatred toward our Asian American community members is disturbing, unacceptable and will not be tolerated in the city of Baltimore.”

Doles’ attorney, Staci Pipkin, told The Baltimore Sun that Doles has suffered from addiction and mental health issues throughout his life. She accused Mosby of elevating the charges because of media attention.

“Unfortunately, we have seen that office overcharge cases on a regular basis simply because they want press attention,” Pipkin said. “There is no new evidence presented since the time that the SAO (state’s attorney’s office) chose to initially charge this as an assault. It was only after this case made the news that these charges were added, increasing the penalties dramatically.”

Mosby’s comments will make it difficult for him to receive a fair trial, Pipkin said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The flagger was taken to Fort Hamilton Hospital.
ODOT subcontractor dies after being hit by vehicle in Butler County
A car crashed into a pole after a cicada flew into the driver's face on Monday, police say.
Cicada causes car crash on Riverside Drive, police say
One person was transported by medical helicopter after a crash on I-275 Sunday afternoon.
I-275 reopens after crash hospitalizes 1
OTR
Warrants issued for sisters accused of shooting homeless people with BB gun
The Fayette County Coroner has not released the names of the six individuals.
Priest offers to cover funeral costs for 6 people killed in I-75 crash

Latest News

Scammers are using a new United States federal program that helps to pay for funeral expenses...
Scam alert: Imposters pose as FEMA officials to trick grieving family members
FILE - This image from video released by CMT shows country singer Linda Martell during an...
CMT to honor Black country music pioneer Linda Martell
Tesla founder Elon Musk’s income tax bill came to zero in 2018.
ProPublica: Many of the uber-rich pay next to no income tax
Police are looking for these suspects in connection to a shooting.
Police seek help in locating College Hill shooting suspects
Cincinnati City Councilman Wendell Young
Wendell Young ‘shall not be suspended’ from Cincinnati City Council: Supreme Court commission