Heavy downpours, standing water, slow travel likely Wednesday morning
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day for the Tri-State.
Plan for extra time during your morning commute as heavy downpours, standing water, and slow travel is likely.
While the risk of severe weather is low, flooding is a concern.
There will be a break in the rain near midday with chances of storms or downpours during the afternoon and evening.
