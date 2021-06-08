Contests
Heavy downpours, standing water, slow travel likely Wednesday morning

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day for the Tri-State.

Plan for extra time during your morning commute as heavy downpours, standing water, and slow travel is likely.

While the risk of severe weather is low, flooding is a concern.

There will be a break in the rain near midday with chances of storms or downpours during the afternoon and evening.

Heavy downpours expected Wednesday morning and into the evening.
Heavy downpours expected Wednesday morning and into the evening.(WXIX)

