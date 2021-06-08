Heavy downpours, standing water, slow travel likely Wednesday morning

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day for the Tri-State.

Plan for extra time during your morning commute as heavy downpours, standing water, and slow travel is likely.

While the risk of severe weather is low, flooding is a concern.

There will be a break in the rain near midday with chances of storms or downpours during the afternoon and evening.

Heavy downpours expected Wednesday morning and into the evening. (WXIX)

