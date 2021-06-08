Here’s when to expect downpours

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We are off to a dry start Tuesday, but more showers are coming.

Downpours or thunderstorms could develop throughout the afternoon the high temperature tops out at 84 degrees, says FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.

The humidity will stick around this week, along with daily “pop-up” chances for showers, thunderstorms and even those torrential downpours that can be particularly disruptive for motorists.

Out the door and get ready to feel it, VERY MUGGY. We remain dry for the morning drive, but storms chances by noon and then pop up variety through Tuesday afternoon and evening. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/QkS91O2KIY — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) June 8, 2021

Rain Wednesday will arrive by the morning commute, making it a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.

Expect plenty of rain with pockets of steady water by the time you head out the door, Marzullo says.

Showers will continue through the morning.

Looking ahead to the upcoming weekend, the sun is expected to return Saturday and Sunday, Marzullo says.

Rain and thunderstorm chances will linger most of the day Saturday and into the evening, but skies will be mostly sunny by Sunday.

