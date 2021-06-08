Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Here’s when to expect downpours

By Frank Marzullo
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We are off to a dry start Tuesday, but more showers are coming.

Downpours or thunderstorms could develop throughout the afternoon the high temperature tops out at 84 degrees, says FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.

The humidity will stick around this week, along with daily “pop-up” chances for showers, thunderstorms and even those torrential downpours that can be particularly disruptive for motorists.

Rain Wednesday will arrive by the morning commute, making it a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.

Expect plenty of rain with pockets of steady water by the time you head out the door, Marzullo says.

Showers will continue through the morning.

Looking ahead to the upcoming weekend, the sun is expected to return Saturday and Sunday, Marzullo says.

Rain and thunderstorm chances will linger most of the day Saturday and into the evening, but skies will be mostly sunny by Sunday.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The flagger was taken to Fort Hamilton Hospital.
ODOT subcontractor dies after being hit by vehicle in Butler County
A car crashed into a pole after a cicada flew into the driver's face on Monday, police say.
Cicada causes car crash on Riverside Drive, police say
One person was transported by medical helicopter after a crash on I-275 Sunday afternoon.
I-275 reopens after crash hospitalizes 1
OTR
Warrants issued for sisters accused of shooting homeless people with BB gun
The Fayette County Coroner has not released the names of the six individuals.
Priest offers to cover funeral costs for 6 people killed in I-75 crash

Latest News

Police are looking for these suspects in connection to a shooting.
Police seek help in locating College Hill shooting suspects
Cincinnati City Councilman Wendell Young
Wendell Young ‘shall not be suspended’ from Cincinnati City Council: Supreme Court commission
FILE - This Jan. 17, 2001 file photo shows people entering CNN Center, the headquarters for...
Global glitch: Swaths of internet go down after cloud outage
Kroger and Harris Teeter announced today that the merger between the two companies was...
Kroger hiring 10,000 store associates
A 31-year-old man died in a shooting in Spring Grove Village early Tuesday, according to the...
Man fatally shot in Spring Grove Village