‘Joints for Jabs’ promotion supports COVID-19 vaccinations in Washington

FILE - In this April 20, 2016, file photo, a man smokes a marijuana joint at a party...
FILE - In this April 20, 2016, file photo, a man smokes a marijuana joint at a party celebrating weed in Seattle. Legalizing recreational marijuana for U.S. adults may have led to a slight decline in teen use. That’s according to research published Monday, July 8, 2019, in JAMA Pediatrics. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)(Elaine Thompson | AP)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
(Gray News) - The Washington Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB) announced this week that it would temporarily allow state-licensed cannabis retailers to provide one joint to adults who receive a vaccination at an in-store vaccination clinic.

According to the LCB, several cannabis retailers had issued requests to engage in promotions to support vaccination efforts in Washington.

Now, licensed cannabis retailers have the option to provide one pre-roll joint to a customer associated with an active vaccine clinic event at the retail location.

The customer must be 21 years of age and must receive a first or second COVID-19 vaccine dose at the event.

The temporary allowance is effective through July 12, 2021.

Several other allowances have been provided for alcohol and cannabis licensees throughout the pandemic, according to the LCB.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

