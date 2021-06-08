Juvenile shot in Walnut Hills, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A juvenile was shot and wounded in Walnut Hills Monday night, Cincinnati police said.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Victory Parkway about 9:30 p.m.

The victim, a female, was found shot in the stomach and was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, according to police.

Her age and condition were not available early Tuesday.

No arrests were made while police say they continue to investigate.

