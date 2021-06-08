Kings Island cutting additional hours in June
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - Citing a shortage of workers, Kings Island will cut operating hours additional days in June.
The park will close at 8 p.m. on June 11, 12, 18 and 19.
Park officials originally announced hours would be cut back through June 10.
Kings Island increased pay for seasonal positions for a third time on May 28 after it was forced to cut back on park hours.
The park announced that it has 900 seasonal jobs available at $18/hour for food and beverage works, lifeguards and security associates.
All other seasonal positions continue to pay $15/hour.
[Click here for job information]
See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.