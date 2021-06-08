Kings Island delays opening of $27M ‘luxury’ campground

MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - Kings Island is delaying the opening of Camp Cedar, its $27 million “luxury” campground and resort under construction less than a mile from the amusement park’s front gates.

Now, the site with room for recreational vehicle travelers, park guests and other vacationers will open June 23, Kings Island said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, a combination of unfavorable weather, labor and material shortages led to the delayed opening,” said Chad Showalter, Kings Island’s spokesman, in a prepared statement.

Park employees are working to help people who already booked stays reschedule or find another local campground that can accommodate their dates, he said.

Those who already booked before the campground opens were notified of the delay in an email Monday, according to a copy of one sent to FOX19 NOW.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience and support as we work through these challenges to deliver a high quality experience at our luxury outdoor resort.”

To cancel your reservation and receive a full refund, email them at info@visitcampcedar.com and include the name the reservation was made under and the confirmation number.

To check availability for a stay later this year, visit https://reservations.visitcampcedar.com/campcedar/.

Based on availability, you can adjust your dates by calling them at 513-701-9635 or via an online chat.

The reservation office is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The resort and campsite will hold 73 cottages and 164 full-service RV spaces.

Another 100 cottages are planned.

There also will be recreational and adult-exclusive pools, ponds, walking trails, dining options, bathhouses, a laundry facility, firepits, grills and picnic tables.

