Kroger hiring 10,000 store associates

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The nation’s largest supermarket chain is looking to add thousands to its team.

Kroger says it wants to add 10,000 new associates and plans on having a one-day hiring blitz on June 10.

It will be the companies first nationwide hybrid hiring event, which will include virtual and in-store interviews.

The company says they have opportunities in retail, e-commerce, pharmacy, manufacturing, and logistics operations available.

“The Kroger Family of Companies is one of the largest employers in the country and our longstanding culture of opportunity has created an environment where many people, whether it be an intern, stocker, or pharmacy technician, come for a job and stay for a career,” Tim Massa, Kroger’s senior vice president and chief people officer said in a news release. “To continue advancing our inclusive culture where associates feel valued and can feed their future, we are embracing greater collaboration, technology, and innovation to attract, identify, and develop talent to help us deliver on our business goals, focusing on uplifting and rewarding associate and customer experiences and being consistently in-stock, fresh, and friendly.”

Anyone interested can click here to register.

