Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Kroger hiring 10,000 store associates

Kroger and Harris Teeter announced today that the merger between the two companies was...
Kroger and Harris Teeter announced today that the merger between the two companies was completed on Tuesday, January 28.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The nation’s largest supermarket chain is looking to add thousands to its team.

Kroger says it wants to add 10,000 new associates and plans on having a one-day hiring blitz on June 10.

It will be the companies first nationwide hybrid hiring event, which will include virtual and in-store interviews.

The company says they have opportunities in retail, e-commerce, pharmacy, manufacturing, and logistics operations available.

“The Kroger Family of Companies is one of the largest employers in the country and our longstanding culture of opportunity has created an environment where many people, whether it be an intern, stocker, or pharmacy technician, come for a job and stay for a career,” Tim Massa, Kroger’s senior vice president and chief people officer said in a news release. “To continue advancing our inclusive culture where associates feel valued and can feed their future, we are embracing greater collaboration, technology, and innovation to attract, identify, and develop talent to help us deliver on our business goals, focusing on uplifting and rewarding associate and customer experiences and being consistently in-stock, fresh, and friendly.”

Anyone interested can click here to register.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The flagger was taken to Fort Hamilton Hospital.
ODOT subcontractor dies after being hit by vehicle in Butler County
A car crashed into a pole after a cicada flew into the driver's face on Monday, police say.
Cicada causes car crash on Riverside Drive, police say
One person was transported by medical helicopter after a crash on I-275 Sunday afternoon.
I-275 reopens after crash hospitalizes 1
OTR
Warrants issued for sisters accused of shooting homeless people with BB gun
The Fayette County Coroner has not released the names of the six individuals.
Priest offers to cover funeral costs for 6 people killed in I-75 crash

Latest News

Police are looking for these suspects in connection to a shooting.
Police seek help in locating College Hill shooting suspects
Cincinnati City Councilman Wendell Young
Wendell Young ‘shall not be suspended’ from Cincinnati City Council: Supreme Court commission
FILE - This Jan. 17, 2001 file photo shows people entering CNN Center, the headquarters for...
Global glitch: Swaths of internet go down after cloud outage
A 31-year-old man died in a shooting in Spring Grove Village early Tuesday, according to the...
Man fatally shot in Spring Grove Village