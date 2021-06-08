Man fatally shot in Spring Grove Village

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 31-year-old man died in a shooting in Spring Grove Village early Tuesday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Robbie Smythe Jr. was pronounced dead at University of Cincinnati Medical Center shortly after he was found shot about 5 a.m., coroners’ officials confirm.

Cincinnati police said they found a man shot behind the BP gas station off Kenard Avenue and West Mitchell Avenue.

No arrests have been made, and no suspect information was released.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.