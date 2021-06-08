Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Mini Lady Liberty statue heads to US for July 4 celebrations

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — A replica of the Statue of Liberty, smaller but based on the original plaster cast of its big sister on Liberty Island, a gift from France, was given a sendoff Monday before a trip to the United States where it will be displayed for Independence Day.

The nearly 3-meter-high (nearly 10-foot high) bronze will make a nine-day trip across the Atlantic Ocean later this month, sailing out aboard a container ship from the French port of Le Havre to Baltimore. It will then be transported to the U.S., arriving in time for July 4 celebrations.

The mini-Lady Liberty is then set to go on display in the gardens of the French Embassy in Washington D.C., arriving there in time for France’s Bastille Day celebration July 14. The statue will stay there for the next decade.

The monumental Statue of Liberty in New York’s harbor, by sculptor Auguste Bartholdi, symbolizes the United States’ welcoming to its shores of immigrants seeking refuge and freedom. A gift to America in 1885, it also serves as a monument to the enduring French-American friendship.

The Statue of Liberty “is a like our Eiffel Tower,” said U.S. Embassy representative Liam Wasley at the send-off ceremony, calling it an icon that symbolizes not just liberty but “the richness of our relationship” with France.

The smaller version heading to the U.S. had been displayed in Paris at the Musee des Arts et Metiers.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the Statue of Liberty is on Liberty Island, not Ellis Island.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The flagger was taken to Fort Hamilton Hospital.
ODOT subcontractor dies after being hit by vehicle in Butler County
A car crashed into a pole after a cicada flew into the driver's face on Monday, police say.
Cicada causes car crash on Riverside Drive, police say
A 31-year-old man died in a shooting in Spring Grove Village early Tuesday, according to the...
Man fatally shot in Spring Grove Village
One person was transported by medical helicopter after a crash on I-275 Sunday afternoon.
I-275 reopens after crash hospitalizes 1
The Fayette County Coroner has not released the names of the six individuals.
Priest offers to cover funeral costs for 6 people killed in I-75 crash

Latest News

2 facing list of charges months after chase ends in a fiery crash
2 indicted in chase of Middletown woman that ended with fiery, near-fatal crash
In this Dec. 4, 2019 file photo security stand outside the main gate at Joint Base Pearl...
All-clear after unspecified threat locks down Pearl Harbor
Company helps Tri-State family searching for kidney
Northern Kentucky family in search of kidney gets helping hand from design firm
Jarron Slayback was fatally shot in June 2020.
Butler Co. family furious, fearful as accused murderer seeks reduced bond
The 68-32 vote for the bill demonstrates how confronting China economically is an issue that...
Senate passes bill to boost US tech industry, counter rivals