Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Mom poses as middle school daughter to test school security

By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 2:04 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Texas mother spent the day disguised as a teenager at her daughter’s middle school. She says she wanted to prove a point about the school’s security, but she was later arrested for the effort.

Casey Garcia, 30, dyed her hair, tanned her skin, put on big glasses and a Marvel Comics hoodie and went to Garcia-Enriquez Middle School in San Elizario, Texas, disguised as her 13-year-old daughter, Julie.

“Do I look like a 7th grader? No? Cool. Awesome,” said Garcia in video she recorded.

Mother Casey Garcia, 30, says she disguised herself as her daughter and attended middle school...
Mother Casey Garcia, 30, says she disguised herself as her daughter and attended middle school for a day to prove a point about school security.(Source: Casey Garcia via CNN)

The mother says she did it and filmed herself to make a point: “We need better security at our schools.”

Once inside the school, Garcia gave her daughter’s ID number. She says the principal greeted her in the hallway, she got a compliment on her backpack and people gave her directions. In math class, she filmed herself holding up math notes, and at lunch in the cafeteria, she held up the cheesy dish she was eating.

Though Garcia worried she was going to get caught, no one seemed to notice anything was wrong – until the very last period of the day when a teacher asked her to stay after class.

“She looked at me, and she’s like, ‘You’re not Julie,’” Garcia said. “I took off my mask. I took off my glasses, and I said, ‘No, I’m not Julie. I’m Julie’s mom.’”

She says the teacher asked her why she did it, and Garcia called it “a social experiment.”

Within days of the incident, police arrived at Garcia’s home to arrest her on charges of criminal trespass and tampering with government records. She was released the same day on bond.

Garcia’s lawyer says she proved “any Tom, Dick or Harry can walk into a public school and spend an entire day going undetected.”

Within days of the incident, police arrested Garcia on charges of criminal trespass and...
Within days of the incident, police arrested Garcia on charges of criminal trespass and tampering with government records.(Source: El Paso County Sheriff's Office via CNN)

“I stayed because look, no one noticed I was there. That is a problem,” Garcia said.

After the incident, the superintendent of the San Elizario School District put out a statement to parents acknowledging “there was a breach in security” and “our security measures are being reviewed and evaluated.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The flagger was taken to Fort Hamilton Hospital.
ODOT subcontractor dies after being hit by vehicle in Butler County
A car crashed into a pole after a cicada flew into the driver's face on Monday, police say.
Cicada causes car crash on Riverside Drive, police say
One person was transported by medical helicopter after a crash on I-275 Sunday afternoon.
I-275 reopens after crash hospitalizes 1
OTR
Warrants issued for sisters accused of shooting homeless people with BB gun
The Fayette County Coroner has not released the names of the six individuals.
Priest offers to cover funeral costs for 6 people killed in I-75 crash

Latest News

Scammers are using a new United States federal program that helps to pay for funeral expenses...
Scam alert: Imposters pose as FEMA officials to trick grieving family members
FILE - This image from video released by CMT shows country singer Linda Martell during an...
CMT to honor Black country music pioneer Linda Martell
Tesla founder Elon Musk’s income tax bill came to zero in 2018.
ProPublica: Many of the uber-rich pay next to no income tax
Police are looking for these suspects in connection to a shooting.
Police seek help in locating College Hill shooting suspects
Cincinnati City Councilman Wendell Young
Wendell Young ‘shall not be suspended’ from Cincinnati City Council: Supreme Court commission