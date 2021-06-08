Contests
More of the Same: Humidity and Thunderstorms

By Steve Horstmeyer
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The high Monday was 82° and the low temperature was 69° as reported through 2pm. It was a wet morning with 1.05″ of rain falling mostly during the early part of the morning commute.

Warm and humid weather with occasional showers and thunderstorms will continue each day this week. With the high humidity as the air warms each afternoon showers will pop up here and there with a few torrential downpours.

Look for the hint of a break Saturday and then a big break from both heat and humidity early next week.

Muggy Overnight, Showers Tuesday PM
Evening update
Warm and humid with occasional showers and thunderstorms
