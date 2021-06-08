Motorcyclist dead in Butler County crash, police say

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Fairfield Township early Tuesday evening, police say.

The crash happened near the intersection of OH-4 Bypass and eastbound OH-129 at 3:38 p.m., according to Fairfield Township police.

Police say the crash occurred as the motorcyclist on a Harley-Davidson was heading north on OH-4 Bypass toward the intersection with OH-129.

Witnesses said the motorcycle was going “at a high rate of speed and changed lanes multiple times, passing other northbound cars, just prior to the crash,” police said in a statement.

Police say a Dodge Dart was heading south on OH-4 Bypass and turned left onto the eastbound OH-129 entrance ramp.

The male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the car was taken to Bethesda Butler Hospital for evaluation.

Fairfield Township Police Department and members of the Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team are investigating.

