Downpours Tuesday Afternoon, Heavier Rain Wednesday Morning

First Alert Weather Day Wednesday
By Frank Marzullo
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 4:28 AM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Once again as we continue into the afternoon hours downpours or thunder could develop as we reach a high of 84 degrees.

Look for more organized chances of heavy rain and even thunder late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for Wednesday as standing water, downpours, and even thunder possible during the morning hours. The chance for storms remains Wednesday afternoon with a high near 80 degrees.

Warm and humid weather with occasional showers and thunderstorms will continue each day this week. With the high humidity as the air warms each afternoon showers will pop up here and there with a few torrential downpours.

Look for the hint of a break Saturday and then a big break from both heat and humidity early next week.

