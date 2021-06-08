Podcast shines spotlight on Cincinnati double-murder cold case

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As the 20th anniversary of a double murder approaches, the Cincinnati case is being featured on a national platform.

October 12, 2021 will mark two decades since Vicki Waters, 42, and Frank Drees, 37, were murdered.

According to relatives, the two of them left a Cincinnati bar after one of Waters’ exes showed up and started a fight. The pair ended up at Drees’ home along Quebec Road. They were outside on the porch when police believe an unknown killer shot them that day, ultimately killing them.

[RELATED: Unsolved double-homicide from 2001 continues to haunt victims’ families]

“Recently learned that prior to the murder, Vicki had spoken to a family member and had mentioned that someone had indeed threatened her life,” Michele Taylor, a friend of Drees, said.

In an effort to bring in new leads, Waters’ and Drees’ friends and family members, like Michele Taylor, have worked to raise money for a reward and are planning to post flyers all across town.

Now, they also have the help of Tri-State writer Marc Hoover. Hoover produces and hosts a true-crime podcast called Catch My Killer, and his latest episode is focused on the case.

“I want the public to know these people as humans, that they are loved, that they are people,” Hoover said.

Hoover said he interviewed two of Waters and Drees’ loved ones for the episode. Talking with them and researching the details of the case left him feeling hopeful that one day, investigators will close the case.

“Whoever did it had a gun, used a gun, and I think somebody knew he had that gun or where that gun is,” he said. “There’s somebody out there that knows what happened.”

Anyone with a tip that could help in the case can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 513-352-3040. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information.

Family members and friends of Drees and Waters have established a Facebook group centered around the case.

To learn more about the podcast, visit the Catch My Killer website.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.