Police seek help in locating College Hill shooting suspects

Police are looking for these suspects in connection to a shooting.
Police are looking for these suspects in connection to a shooting.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are looking for suspects seen on motorcycles leaving a shooting scene on June 5 in College Hill.

According to police, a man was shot while driving on West North Bend Road.

Witnesses told police a group of motorcyclists were driving erratically and seen near the victim’s car when the shooting happened.

Surveillance cameras captured the drivers traveling northbound on Colerain Avenue towards North Bend Road.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

