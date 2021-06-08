Police seek help in locating College Hill shooting suspects

COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are looking for suspects seen on motorcycles leaving a shooting scene on June 5 in College Hill.

According to police, a man was shot while driving on West North Bend Road.

Witnesses told police a group of motorcyclists were driving erratically and seen near the victim’s car when the shooting happened.

Surveillance cameras captured the drivers traveling northbound on Colerain Avenue towards North Bend Road.

PLEASE SHARE: On 6/5 a man was shot while driving. Witnesses tell us these suspects were driving erratically & seen near the victim's car at 1813 W North Bend Rd when the shooting happened. Surveillance cameras caught the drivers traveling NB on Colerain Ave towards North Bend Rd pic.twitter.com/dQF4s6G967 — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) June 8, 2021

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.