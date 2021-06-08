Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Police: Slain boy found near Vegas ID’d as 7-year-old; mother sought

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Authorities in Las Vegas say a 7-year-old boy from San Jose, California, was the child whose body was found near a highway outside the city 10 days ago, and his mother is suspected of killing him.

Las Vegas police Lt. Ray Spencer said Monday the child was Liam Husted and that 35-year-old Samantha Moreno Rodriguez was last seen May 31 at a Denver-area hotel. She’s now sought on a murder warrant.

Spencer has called it clear the boy was killed, but didn’t say Monday how he died. He did say the boy’s father is not a suspect in the case.

LVMPD is currently looking for 35-year-old Samantha Moreno Rodriguez of San Jose, California as the suspect in her...

Posted by LVMPD on Monday, June 7, 2021

Police say Liam’s body was previously misidentified. Metro Las Vegas authorities and the mother of a missing 8-year-old boy thought the body was that of the missing boy. But that boy, an older half-brother and their father were all later located safe in Utah.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The flagger was taken to Fort Hamilton Hospital.
ODOT subcontractor dies after being hit by vehicle in Butler County
A car crashed into a pole after a cicada flew into the driver's face on Monday, police say.
Cicada causes car crash on Riverside Drive, police say
One person was transported by medical helicopter after a crash on I-275 Sunday afternoon.
I-275 reopens after crash hospitalizes 1
OTR
Warrants issued for sisters accused of shooting homeless people with BB gun
The Fayette County Coroner has not released the names of the six individuals.
Priest offers to cover funeral costs for 6 people killed in I-75 crash

Latest News

Scammers are using a new United States federal program that helps to pay for funeral expenses...
Scam alert: Imposters pose as FEMA officials to trick grieving family members
FILE - This image from video released by CMT shows country singer Linda Martell during an...
CMT to honor Black country music pioneer Linda Martell
Tesla founder Elon Musk’s income tax bill came to zero in 2018.
ProPublica: Many of the uber-rich pay next to no income tax
Police are looking for these suspects in connection to a shooting.
Police seek help in locating College Hill shooting suspects
Cincinnati City Councilman Wendell Young
Wendell Young ‘shall not be suspended’ from Cincinnati City Council: Supreme Court commission