Projects in place for pedestrian safety

By Drew Amman
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Department of Transportation and Engineering is resuming work on more than 200 pedestrian safety projects Tuesday in Cincinnati.

Through a commitment called Vision Zero aiming to reduce and eventually eliminate pedestrian fatalities due to traffic accidents, the projects account for $1.75 million in improvements.

Funded by a $1 million grant from The Ohio Department of Transportation and $750,000 from the city, the focus is on schools, recreation centers, neighborhood business districts and high-crash corridors. The 20 different types of improvements are based on input from residents and business owners according to Cincinnati’s Transportation Director John S. Brazina.

They range from repainting crosswalks to higher visibility pedestrian signage and curb extensions at intersections to bigger projects like light path systems and raised crosswalks. In December, DOTE installed the first raised crosswalk in the city at Evanston Academy and more raised crosswalks are expected to be installed this year.

DOTE is working on another round of projects for 2022, but that plan is experiencing delays due to COVID-19 since input comes from community councils in the fall.

The complete list of the 209 pedestrian safety projects resuming Tuesday is on their website.

RoadMapCincy is updating information on construction on streets and sidewalks in Cincinnati.

