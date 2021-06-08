Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Sailors rescue dog lost in Arctic ice fields

A dog lost in the Arctic was rescued after an eagle-eyed crew of sailors spotted it in the vast...
A dog lost in the Arctic was rescued after an eagle-eyed crew of sailors spotted it in the vast and dangerous wasteland. (Source: CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A dog lost in the Arctic was rescued after an eagle-eyed crew of sailors spotted it in the vast and dangerous wasteland.

A crew of sailors aboard an icebreaker ship spotted the fluffy white Samoyed limping along on the vast ice fields of Russia’s Arctic coast.

The ice drift season had reportedly begun, which put the dog at risk of falling through the cracks.

Crew members lowered a ramp and used food to lure the injured dog on board.

The animal was later returned, via hovercraft, to her home village, where her owners had reported her missing a week before.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The flagger was taken to Fort Hamilton Hospital.
ODOT subcontractor dies after being hit by vehicle in Butler County
A car crashed into a pole after a cicada flew into the driver's face on Monday, police say.
Cicada causes car crash on Riverside Drive, police say
One person was transported by medical helicopter after a crash on I-275 Sunday afternoon.
I-275 reopens after crash hospitalizes 1
OTR
Warrants issued for sisters accused of shooting homeless people with BB gun
The Fayette County Coroner has not released the names of the six individuals.
Priest offers to cover funeral costs for 6 people killed in I-75 crash

Latest News

French President Emmanuel Macron walks during a visit in Martel, southern France, Thursday,...
French leader Macron slapped in face on visit to small town
Colonial Pipeline storage tanks are seen in Woodbridge, N.J., Monday, May 10, 2021.
Pipeline CEO: Ransom payment among my ‘toughest decisions’
Police arrested a man in connection to the May 26 attack.
9-year-old punched by man: Mother speaks after arrest
Colonial Pipeline CEO Joseph Blount told senators that authorizing a multi-million-dollar...
Colonial Pipeline CEO stands by decision to pay ransom