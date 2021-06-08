Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Sisters in custody after shooting homeless with BB gun, police say

OTR
OTR
By Kim Schupp and Joanna Bouras
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police said two sisters are now in custody after shooting homeless people in Over-the-Rhine with a BB gun.

Brittany Hopper, 29, and Kelsey Hopper, 28, were identified as the suspects who shot two homeless people on June 3, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Around 2 a.m. that day, the sisters shot one person on Republic Street and another on 7th/Plum Street, police said.

Police released videos showing the sisters and the vehicle involved.

VIDEO: Police looking to identify suspects who shot at homeless with BB gun in OTR

Police are still asking for the public to help them identify a man seen in the video.

The vehicle was found and impounded on Monday.

The sisters tried to disguise the car by spray painting it, according to CPD.

Brittany and Kelsey are facing three counts of assault, police said.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The flagger was taken to Fort Hamilton Hospital.
ODOT subcontractor dies after being hit by vehicle in Butler County
A car crashed into a pole after a cicada flew into the driver's face on Monday, police say.
Cicada causes car crash on Riverside Drive, police say
One person was transported by medical helicopter after a crash on I-275 Sunday afternoon.
I-275 reopens after crash hospitalizes 1
OTR
Warrants issued for sisters accused of shooting homeless people with BB gun
The Fayette County Coroner has not released the names of the six individuals.
Priest offers to cover funeral costs for 6 people killed in I-75 crash

Latest News

The district put new programs in place to help students "catch up."
Newport BOE rejects allowing students to repeat a grade
The investigation is ongoing.
Construction worker identified after fatal work zone crash
FILE - This Jan. 17, 2001 file photo shows people entering CNN Center, the headquarters for...
Global glitch: Swaths of internet go down after cloud outage
(Source: Lynyrd Skynyrd)
Concert announcements keep on turnin’ in the Tri-State