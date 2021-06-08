Sisters in custody after shooting homeless with BB gun, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police said two sisters are now in custody after shooting homeless people in Over-the-Rhine with a BB gun.

Brittany Hopper, 29, and Kelsey Hopper, 28, were identified as the suspects who shot two homeless people on June 3, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

#BREAKING Brittany and Kelsey Hopper have turned themselves into District One, talking through tears saying “sorry I was drunk.” @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/J6x9KRYKqs — Joanna Bouras (@JoannaBouras) June 8, 2021

Around 2 a.m. that day, the sisters shot one person on Republic Street and another on 7th/Plum Street, police said.

Police released videos showing the sisters and the vehicle involved.

Police are still asking for the public to help them identify a man seen in the video.

The vehicle was found and impounded on Monday.

The sisters tried to disguise the car by spray painting it, according to CPD.

Brittany and Kelsey are facing three counts of assault, police said.

We can't thank the public enough for IDing Brittany (left) and Kelsey Hopper. The women drove around OTR/DT last week shooting people with a BB gun. The sisters turned themselves into District One a little after noon today. Community tips help solve crimes! pic.twitter.com/8CnR3fCzAE — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) June 8, 2021

