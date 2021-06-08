Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Spacecraft buzzes Jupiter’s mega moon, 1st close-up in years

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s Juno spacecraft has provided the first close-ups of Jupiter’s largest moon in two decades.

Juno zoomed past icy Ganymede on Monday, passing within 645 miles (1,038 kilometers). The last time a spacecraft came that close was in 2000 when NASA’s Galileo spacecraft swept past our solar system’s biggest moon.

NASA released Juno’s first two pictures Tuesday, highlighting Ganymede’s craters and long, narrow features possibly related to tectonic faults. One shows the moon’s far side, opposite the sun.

“This is the closest any spacecraft has come to this mammoth moon in a generation,” said Juno’s lead scientist, Scott Bolton of the Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio. “We are going to take our time before we draw any scientific conclusions, but until then we can simply marvel at this celestial wonder – the only moon in our solar system bigger than the planet Mercury.”

Ganymede is one of 79 known moons around Jupiter, a gas giant. Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei discovered Ganymede in 1610, along with Jupiter’s three next-biggest moons.

Launched a decade ago, Juno has been orbiting Jupiter for five years.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The flagger was taken to Fort Hamilton Hospital.
ODOT subcontractor dies after being hit by vehicle in Butler County
A car crashed into a pole after a cicada flew into the driver's face on Monday, police say.
Cicada causes car crash on Riverside Drive, police say
A 31-year-old man died in a shooting in Spring Grove Village early Tuesday, according to the...
Man fatally shot in Spring Grove Village
One person was transported by medical helicopter after a crash on I-275 Sunday afternoon.
I-275 reopens after crash hospitalizes 1
The Fayette County Coroner has not released the names of the six individuals.
Priest offers to cover funeral costs for 6 people killed in I-75 crash

Latest News

2 facing list of charges months after chase ends in a fiery crash
2 indicted in chase of Middletown woman that ended with fiery, near-fatal crash
In this Dec. 4, 2019 file photo security stand outside the main gate at Joint Base Pearl...
All-clear after unspecified threat locks down Pearl Harbor
Company helps Tri-State family searching for kidney
Northern Kentucky family in search of kidney gets helping hand from design firm
Jarron Slayback was fatally shot in June 2020.
Butler Co. family furious, fearful as accused murderer seeks reduced bond
The 68-32 vote for the bill demonstrates how confronting China economically is an issue that...
Senate passes bill to boost US tech industry, counter rivals