Uber passenger allegedly punched, racially abused Tri-State driver in ‘fit of rage’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Uber passenger faces charges of ethnic intimidation after his driver says the man became belligerent, attacked and racially abused him and also vandalized his car.

Abdelkadre Khamis Ahmat, the driver, says his Uber account was locked after the incident and that now he has no way to support his family.

There is an outstanding warrant for the passenger’s arrest. Police have identified him as 60-year-old Michael Winterman.

The May 28 incident occurred when Winterman, returning from a Covington bar, disputed the drop-off location provided by the driver’s GPS.

Ahmat says his GPS led them to the intersection of Glen Parker Avenue and Hamilton Avenue in Northside. There, Ahmat asked Winterman if he wanted to be dropped off, at which Winterman became belligerent and called 911.

In 911 calls obtained by FOX19 NOW, Winterman claims Ahmat is threatening him and says he will not get out of the Uber unless “I know where I’m at in the neighborhood.”

Ahmat responds: “Nobody is threatening you. You are intoxicated.” He also claims Winterman is cursing at him and adds, “I don’t have to take you.”

Ahmat says he doesn’t know where he is in the neighborhood. Winterman says he doesn’t believe him and repeats his refusal to get out of the Uber. He would remain in Ahmat’s car for three more minutes before departing. As he does, he uses a racial slur.

“I hope the hell you get shot “n*****,” Winterman says.

Ahmat claims Winterman then began beating on his car when Ahmat got out to confront him. He says Winterman told him to remember that “you are black and I am white,” Then, according to Ahmat, Winterman “reached out and hit me in the shoulder” before falling and suffering a bloody nose.

According to the Enquirer, court documents state that Winterman “was attempting to start a fight while he was highly intoxicated.” They also state that Winterman damaged Ahmat’s car “in a fit of rage.”

Said Ahmat, “I was literally going, recording him around my car, and he was chasing me. I just don’t want anything to do with this guy.”

Sid Kennedy-Meguire says he and his roommates witnessed the whole thing.

”The Uber driver wasn’t really wasn’t able to get in the car because the guy kept charging at him, and he actually asked my roommate to drive the car out of the way for him, and my roommate went to get in the car, covered in this guy’s blood,” Kennedy-Meguire said. “He had been spitting it all over, wiping his hand all over his face and smearing blood all over this guy’s car. So my roommate had to, like, sit in this guy’s blood to move the car.”

Winterman faces charges of criminal damaging and disorderly conduct in addition to ethnic intimidation.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.