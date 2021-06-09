2 indicted in chase of Middletown woman that ended with fiery, near-fatal crash

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Months after a Middletown woman nearly died in a car chase that ended in a fiery crash, two people are in the Preble County jail, facing a list of charges in the case.

Megan Riley, now 20, was at a bonfire at a home along State Route 503 in Preble County in September 2020 when detectives believe a fight, possibly related to a relationship, ensued.

Deputies said the confrontation escalated and Riley left in her vehicle. Investigators believe Thaddeus Brown, 20, and Taylor Daley, 21, (pictured at the end of this stoy) then got into another car and chased Riley, attempting to run her off the road.

[RELATED: Family seeking justice in car chase, fiery crash that left daughter, 20, with severe injuries]

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE ​​Date:​June 8, 2021 Contact:​ Sheriff Mike Simpson​ (2) Arrested After Indictment Deputies... Posted by Preble County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, June 8, 2021

“Constantly paranoid with it, and for the longest time, I just was so scared that someone was going to get me,” Riley said.

According to investigators, Riley ended up crashing, and her vehicle caught fire. Although she made it out alive, she had severe burns to her body. Riley’s mother Merideth Gasaway said that on several occasions, her daughter nearly died.

“She’s got good days, and she’s got bad days of course, which is expected. The braces will be on her legs for the rest of her life,” Gasaway said.

As Riley works to rebuild her strength, the Preble County Sheriff’s Office has announced that both Brown and Daley are now in the county jail. The two were indicted by a grand jury on a list of charges, including felonious assault and aggravated vehicular assault.

“I cried. I balled my eyes out, covered my face. I could not hold back emotion. I was so relieved,” Riley said. “Glad the Preble County Sheriff’s office got it this far, you know. It’s very emotional, very, very emotional, and even though it may not seem like it, it still feels like it’s almost like a fresh wound.”

Although Riley is physically improving, she said she is mentally drained and is traumatized by what happened to her. Still, she said she will not miss her day in court.

“I want to be there,” Riley said. “I want them to see my face and realize that they screwed up and ruined their own lives, not just mine.”

One of the charges Brown is facing is “endangering children.” Investigators said that charge is not directly related to Riley’s case. They explained that they found a video on Brown’s phone while executing a search warrant, and the video showed Brown drinking and driving with a small child unrestrained in the backseat.

Records show Brown and Daley will be in court next week.

Taylor Daley (Preble County Sheriff's Office)

Thaddeus Brown (Preble County Sheriff's Office)

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.