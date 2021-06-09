2 suspects escape, 2 hospitalized in Warren County chase

CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Two suspects are at large and two others are hospitalized after a chase in Warren County overnight, Clearcreek Township police say.

It all started just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday when officers responded to a report of a theft in progress at Patricia Allyn Park.

The report involved a white Chrysler Pacifica minivan matching the description of one believed to be linked to a series of recent thefts from vehicles at township parks.

As police responded to the park, they said they passed the westbound white van on Ohio 73 at Horizon Hill Drive.

They tried to pull the vehicle over, but it turned north on Bunnell Hill Road. As the van fled northbound, two people jumped from the moving vehicle onto the side of the road, according to police.

One ran into a wooded area, but the second person was unable to flee due to his injuries.

An officer stayed to care for him while another officer pursued the still-fleeing minivan.

It continued north on Bunnell Hill Road and turned south onto Red Lion-Five Points Road.

That’s where police say two more people leapt out and ran off, leaving the moving van to roll into a parked vehicle in a nearby driveway. One of them was taken into custody a short distance later.

Police determined he also was hurt from leaping from the moving vehicle.

Both suspects were transported to Kettering Hospital by Clearcreek Township EMS.

A helicopter from the Ohio State Highway Patrol searched for the other two suspects who remained at large. K-9 units with Mason and Middletown police departments and from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office also joined the search, to no avail.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash while Clearcreek Township police continue investigate the theft report and identify all four suspects.

