Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

2 suspects escape, 2 hospitalized in Warren County chase

Two suspects are at large and two others are hospitalized after a chase in Warren County...
Two suspects are at large and two others are hospitalized after a chase in Warren County overnight, Clearcreek Township police say.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 4:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Two suspects are at large and two others are hospitalized after a chase in Warren County overnight, Clearcreek Township police say.

It all started just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday when officers responded to a report of a theft in progress at Patricia Allyn Park.

The report involved a white Chrysler Pacifica minivan matching the description of one believed to be linked to a series of recent thefts from vehicles at township parks.

As police responded to the park, they said they passed the westbound white van on Ohio 73 at Horizon Hill Drive.

They tried to pull the vehicle over, but it turned north on Bunnell Hill Road. As the van fled northbound, two people jumped from the moving vehicle onto the side of the road, according to police.

One ran into a wooded area, but the second person was unable to flee due to his injuries.

An officer stayed to care for him while another officer pursued the still-fleeing minivan.

It continued north on Bunnell Hill Road and turned south onto Red Lion-Five Points Road.

That’s where police say two more people leapt out and ran off, leaving the moving van to roll into a parked vehicle in a nearby driveway. One of them was taken into custody a short distance later.

Police determined he also was hurt from leaping from the moving vehicle.

Both suspects were transported to Kettering Hospital by Clearcreek Township EMS.

A helicopter from the Ohio State Highway Patrol searched for the other two suspects who remained at large. K-9 units with Mason and Middletown police departments and from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office also joined the search, to no avail.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash while Clearcreek Township police continue investigate the theft report and identify all four suspects.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 31-year-old man died in a shooting in Spring Grove Village early Tuesday, according to the...
Man fatally shot in Spring Grove Village
Kings Island adjusts four more days on its operating calendar to close at 8 p.m. due to...
Kings Island cutting additional hours in June
OTR
Police identify man wanted in BB gun shootings; sisters turn themselves in
Motorcyclist dead in Butler County crash, police say
Motorcyclist dead in Butler County crash, police say
The investigation is ongoing.
Construction worker identified after fatal work zone crash

Latest News

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day
Downpours, standing water, slow morning commute likely
A resident was hospitalized with burns from a Springfield Township house fire overnight,...
Man burned trying to put out Springfield Twp house fire
2 facing list of charges months after chase ends in a fiery crash
2 indicted in chase of Middletown woman that ended with fiery, near-fatal crash
Company helps Tri-State family searching for kidney
Northern Kentucky family in search of kidney gets helping hand from design firm