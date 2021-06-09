Contests
8 new kitchen concepts opening at Oakley Kitchen Food Hall

By Lauren Artino
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Inside the walls of Oakley Kitchen Food Hall, there’s passion, perseverance, meals served up with recipes passed down from generation to generation.

In addition to all of that, there is a kitchen that focuses on locally sourced items. Oh, and it is also delicious or in the words of one of the kitchens here, ”onolicious.”

Cecilia Benedett and her stepson, Vinnie, run Onolicious.

They opened last week, and customers are loving their Hawaiian plate lunches.

“We have beef skewered sticks, Hawaiian pulled pork, chicken, two scoops of rice, whatever meat you choose,” said Cecilia.

Next to Onolicious, sits Khana Gourmet Indian Grill, La Petite Frite Cincy, and Jimmie Lou’s.

“When you think of New Orleans, you think of Po’Boys, gumbo, jambalaya, and that’s what I’m bringing here. Like, all the comfort foods of New Orleans,” said Chef/Owner of Jimmie Lou’s, Jeffery Harris.

There are more kitchens here serving up Italian to middle eastern to new school barbecue too.

Right now, six of the eight kitchens are open for carryout, and soon, Oakley kitchen reps say you will be able to dine in, enjoy a drink at the bar and stop in to grab some food to go.

To check out the kitchens and order online, click here.

