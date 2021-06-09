Accused OVI driver charged in wrong-way crash that put 27-year-old in a coma

AMBERLEY VILLAGE, Ohio (WXIX) - A man faces charges three months after police say he drove drunk and caused a head-on collision that left the other driver with a serious brain injury.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Ronald Reagan Highway around 2:30 a.m. on March 5.

Amberley Village police, who handled the investigation, say Jason Gilstrap, 37, was drunk when he hit 27-year-old Corey Mathews head-on.

Mathews suffered facial fractures and head trauma and was in a coma when hospitalized. He underwent emergency brain surgery following the crash and wouldn’t take his first steps for more than two weeks afterward.

“My favorite word is ‘cherish,’” Mathews said of his takeaways from the crash. “It made me want to cherish everything more. Every breath, and just seeing everybody. It makes me want to cherish every one.”

A Hamilton County grand jury recently indicted Gilstrap on aggravated vehicular assault and OVI charges.

Prosecutors say Gilstrap had a BAC of .261, three times the legal limit.

Mathews’ mother, Yohanna Mathews, previously said she didn’t find out about her son’s involvement in the crash until rush hour the next morning, when she got caught in a traffic jam on Ronald Reagan the crash produced.

“I’m glad that my son is still here,” she said on Tuesday, “But still [Gilstrap] needs to suffer the consequences too for what he has done so that he won’t do it to anyone else.”

Gilstrap has been released from jail on bond and is expected back in court June 29.

