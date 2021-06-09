Allegiant announces new nonstop flights to Key West from CVG

HEBRON, Ky. (WXIX) - Allegiant announced a new nonstop route to Key West, Fla. via Key West International Airport (EYW) from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG).

The company is offering one-way fares on the new route as low as $73.

“Key West is one of the most scenic, inviting outdoor destinations in Florida and we’re excited to provide Sanford residents with convenient, low-cost flights to get there,” Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning, said in a news release. “We think vacationers will enjoy our brand of air travel: nonstop flights without the hassle of layovers or connections.”

The new route will operate twice weekly.

Flight days and fares can be found online.

