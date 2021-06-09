Contests
Allegiant announces new nonstop flights to Key West from CVG

(Source: Shreveport Regional Airport/Allegiant)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
HEBRON, Ky. (WXIX) - Allegiant announced a new nonstop route to Key West, Fla. via Key West International Airport (EYW) from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG).

The company is offering one-way fares on the new route as low as $73.

“Key West is one of the most scenic, inviting outdoor destinations in Florida and we’re excited to provide Sanford residents with convenient, low-cost flights to get there,” Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning, said in a news release. “We think vacationers will enjoy our brand of air travel: nonstop flights without the hassle of layovers or connections.”

The new route will operate twice weekly.

Flight days and fares can be found online.

Kings Island adjusts four more days on its operating calendar to close at 8 p.m. due to...
Motorcyclist dead in Butler County crash, police say
Police identify man wanted in BB gun shootings; sisters turn themselves in
A 31-year-old man died in a shooting in Spring Grove Village early Tuesday, according to the...
Two suspects are at large and two others are hospitalized after a chase in Warren County...
Champion Club Apartments
Florence officers recognized for heroism during massive apartment fire
Cincinnati police used excessive force when they Tased Brandon Davis, the city’s police...
Cincinnati police used excessive force in Tasing of man, panel says
Police body camera video of Tasing of autistic man
Cows standing in approximately a foot of manure on the property.
Attorney General files emergency order to stop manure leak in Clermont Co. stream
Motorcyclist dead in Butler County crash, police say
