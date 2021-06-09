Butler Co. family furious, fearful as accused murderer seeks reduced bond

BUTLER COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Tri-State family is furious after the man who is accused of killing their loved one requested that his bond be changed and, in effect, reduced.

Jarron Slayback, 31, died in June 2020 on a vacation with friends to Wolfe County, Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police troopers say Slayback and Troy Dunkelberger, 31, who was in that group of friends, were having an argument when Dunkelberger got a gun and fatally shot Slayback.

Said Angela Stewart, Slayback’s mother, “We have to live with this trial over our heads until it’s over, and we don’t know when it’s going to be over.”

Dunkelberger faces a murder charge. His lawyer recently filed a motion to change his $250,000 cash bond to a standard bail bond, meaning Dunkelberger would only need to pay a 10 percent deposit on the bail amount, or $25,000, to get out as the case proceeds.

Megan Simpson, Slayback’s sister, says she’s “terrified” Dunkelberger might get out. Simpson witnessed the shooting first-hand.

“It’s still in my mind every single day,” she said.

Tessa Jones, Slayback’s fiancée, calls the situation “heartbreaking.”

“It’s not fair to us. You can’t put a price on that,” Jones said.

A judge heard the bond motion Tuesday and put it under advisement, meaning it will be addressed the next time Dunkelberger is in court on Aug. 16. That’s unusual for judges in these cases. According to legal experts, judges usually dismiss a motion for a bond change or reduction from someone accused of murder.

Slayback’s family is nervous.

“I’m afraid I’ll have to be looking over my shoulder constantly,” Simpson said.

“I don’t think it’s fair,” Jones added. “I don’t think he’s a safe person that should be out there.”

Stewart says she’s going to do whatever she needs to do to ensure Dunkelberger stays behind bars during the trial.

“I really don’t want another mother to have to go through what we did, what I’ve been through,” she said.

