Florence officers recognized for heroism during massive apartment fire

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - Six Florence officers were recognized for their heroic actions when they rescued residents from the Champions Club Apartments fire in April.

The April 28 fire torched the complex, causing dozens of people and kids to scramble to get out.

Cpl. Michael Gonterman, officers Kyle Sorensen, Chris Boone, Josh Dalton, Kelli Chapman, and Derek Jackson responded to the call.

The six officers rescued residents trapped inside, even catching kids being dropped out of windows.

On Tuesday, they were presented the Lifesaver Award for their actions.

Bodycam video captured an officer catching a baby, and then the officer recorded two people catching another child.

Ten people were rescued, and eight were taken to different area hospitals.

The fire was ruled an accident, the Florence Fire and EMS Department announced last month.

