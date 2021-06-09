Man burned trying to put out Springfield Twp house fire

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A resident was hospitalized with burns from a Springfield Township house fire overnight, authorities say.

Flames broke out in the 1400 block of Amesbury Drive about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

The man called 911 and said he was burned trying to extinguish the fire himself, Springfield Township fire officials said.

He was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

His age and condition were not immediately available early Wednesday.

Fire crews said the blaze caused heavy damage to a couple rooms in the home.

A damage estimate and cause are not yet known.

Firefighters remained on scene investigating overnight and making sure there the fire did not rekindle.

They cleared by 3:46 a.m. Wednesday.

