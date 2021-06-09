Contests
Marine recruit dies in final test of Parris Island training

Dalton Beals died Friday during an exercise known as "The Crucible."
Dalton Beals died Friday during an exercise known as “The Crucible."(U.S. Marine Corps)
By MEG KINNARD
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a 19-year-old Marine Corps recruit during a strenuous exercise that caps a 13-week training course at South Carolina’s Parris Island.

Installation officials say Pfc. Dalton Beals died Friday during an exercise known as “The Crucible,” the final test of recruit training.

Beals graduated in 2020 from Pennsville Memorial High School in Pennsville, New Jersey.

Several days before Beals began The Crucible, his mother posted on Facebook about the grueling, 54-hour exercise.

A GoFundMe set up to help Beals’ family with funeral expenses noted that he had been set to graduate from training on June 18.

On Friday, June 4th, Private First Class Dalton Beals passed away during the conduct of The Crucible with the new...

Posted by Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. on Monday, June 7, 2021

