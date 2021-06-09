Motorcyclist killed in Butler County crash identified

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The motorcyclist who died in Tuesday’s crash on OH-4 has been identified.

Winston Smith, 63, of Liberty Township, died at the scene from multiple traumatic injuries, the Butler County Coroner’s Office said.

Police say the crash happened around 3:40 p.m as Smith drove his Harley-Davidson north on OH-4 Bypass toward the intersection with OH-129.

A Dodge Dart was heading south on OH-4 Bypass and turned left onto the eastbound OH-129 entrance ramp, police said.

Witnesses said the motorcycle was going “at a high rate of speed and changed lanes multiple times passing other northbound cars just before the crash,” police said in a statement Tuesday.

Police say the driver of the car was taken to Bethesda Butler Hospital for evaluation.

It is unknown at this time if impairment is a factor.

Fairfield Township Police Department and members of the Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team are investigating.

