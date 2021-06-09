Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Next flu season may be a doozy

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Make sure you’ve got plenty of chicken soup and tissues handy for the upcoming flu season.

Some health experts say the bug could be especially vicious this fall.

After the COVID-19 lockdown, they’re concerned many folks may stop doing the things that helped keep influenza under control.

That includes spending time in large groups as travel increases, restaurants fill back up and schools plan to reopen with in-person classes.

The 2020-2021 flu season was noticeably light, largely because of mask-wearing and a lack of human interaction due to the pandemic.

The Centers for Disease and Prevention says flu cases, usually counted in the tens of millions, only accounted for a few thousand this year in the United States.

According to the CDC, roughly 8% of Americans get sick from the flu every year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kings Island adjusts four more days on its operating calendar to close at 8 p.m. due to...
Kings Island cutting additional hours in June
Motorcyclist dead in Butler County crash, police say
Motorcyclist dead in Butler County crash, police say
OTR
Police identify man wanted in BB gun shootings; sisters turn themselves in
A 31-year-old man died in a shooting in Spring Grove Village early Tuesday, according to the...
Man fatally shot in Spring Grove Village
Two suspects are at large and two others are hospitalized after a chase in Warren County...
2 suspects escape, 2 hospitalized in Warren County chase

Latest News

A warning from top health experts about a COVID-19 variant now spreading in the United States.
COVID Delta variant sparking major concerns
Is the housing frenzy here to stay? Home buyers continue to struggle
Is the housing frenzy here to stay? Home buyers continue to struggle
Police respond amid an active shooter report at Joint Base San Antonio on Wednesday.
San Antonio base on lockdown; police searching for shooters
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks at Royal Air Force Mildenhall
FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2020, file photo, provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Military relieves general of duties, cites tank sinking