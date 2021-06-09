Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Officers save 6-month-old baby choking in minivan on Calif. freeway

By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 1:50 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - A California Highway Patrol officer and his partner recount the split-second decisions that saved a 6-month-old baby who was choking on a cherry.

Dash cam video shows the moments May 28 when Officers Casey Ramstead and Jed Cato responded to a 911 call about a choking baby inside a minivan. It had pulled over just past the on-ramp of the 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills, California.

The partners were dispatched to the call because they were very close by and because Ramstead is a licensed paramedic.

“Officer Cato and I jumped out of the car, ran up as far as we could, got to the car and found the mother holding the baby in the backseat,” Ramstead said.

The mother told the officers her 6-month-old baby boy was choking on the skin of a cherry. Ramstead immediately jumped into action.

“I had my hand close to his face, trying to feel any air flow. I was listening to his back to see if I could hear the exchange of air,” he said.

Meanwhile, Cato was doing his part by directing vehicles getting onto the freeway.

“My job was to protect my partner. I knew he was going to be really focused on attending to the child and making sure whatever life-saving measures were taken,” he said.

Ramstead wasn’t hearing the baby breathing, so he started the Heimlich Maneuver for infants. He gave the baby six back slaps to clear his airway.

“On the sixth back blow, where I struck him right between his shoulder blades, I heard a ‘uh.’ Oh, that’s just pure relief. That was just excitement and relief because I knew I did it right,” Ramstead said.

This wasn’t the first time Ramstead has helped someone in distress, but the father of two says saving a baby is close to his heart. He felt the gratitude from the baby’s mom when he handed him back to her.

“I’m blessed that I have a job where I get to go out and affect peoples’ lives every day and hopefully get to keep coming back and doing it more and more,” he said.

The officers waited with the family until Los Angeles City fire paramedics arrived to make sure the infant was OK.

Copyright 2021 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 31-year-old man died in a shooting in Spring Grove Village early Tuesday, according to the...
Man fatally shot in Spring Grove Village
Kings Island adjusts four more days on its operating calendar to close at 8 p.m. due to...
Kings Island cutting additional hours in June
OTR
Police identify man wanted in BB gun shootings; sisters turn themselves in
Motorcyclist dead in Butler County crash, police say
Motorcyclist dead in Butler County crash, police say
The investigation is ongoing.
Construction worker identified after fatal work zone crash

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
On 1st overseas trip, Biden to assure allies and meet Putin
Also on the agenda is helping the education of women in developing nations as well as global...
G7 summit to address COVID-19 pandemic, economic impact
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day
Downpours, standing water, slow morning commute likely
A resident was hospitalized with burns from a Springfield Township house fire overnight,...
Man burned trying to put out Springfield Twp house fire
One of the beachgoers who ended up with the black substance on the bottom of their feet was...
Tiny bugs stain beachgoers’ feet in Maine