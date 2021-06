CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Northbound I-75 is back open at Fort Washington Way after a semi overturned earlier Wednesday.

The semi overturned, blocking the right lane of northbound I-75 just past the bridge, around 8 a.m.

FINAL UPDATE: Crash cleared. — ODOT Cincinnati (@ODOT_Cincinnati) June 9, 2021

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.