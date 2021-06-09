Police update condition of child, 9, hit by car in Westwood

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 9-year-old who suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Westwood on Tuesday is improving, according to Cincinnati police.

The child remains listed in critical condition at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, where EMS crews transported him following the crash. His condition stabilized on Tuesday night.

The crash happened at 2:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Montana Avenue, according to a CPD statement.

G’Vonte Gregory Swan, 23, was driving a 2011 Chrysler 200 eastbound on Montana Avenue when a 9-year-old boy ran across the street into the Chrysler’s path, police say.

The boy was not in the crosswalk when he was hit, according to police. He sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Police say excessive speed was not a factor in the crash.

Swan was not injured and is not facing charges at this time.

Witnesses are urged to contact CPD’s Traffic Unit at 513.352.2514.

