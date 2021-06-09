Reds’ Amir Garrett gives heartfelt tribute to his dog
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Reds pitcher Amir Garrett honored his dog, Dozer, Tuesday night when he entered the game against the Milwaukee Brewers.
On the mound, Garrett wrote Dozer’s name in the dirt to pay tribute to the world’s “greatest dog.”
The Reds’ pitcher shared the news that his beloved pit bull died on Instagram earlier Tuesday.
