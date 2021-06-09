Contests
Reds’ Amir Garrett gives heartfelt tribute to his dog

Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Amir Garrett throws in the 10th inning during a baseball game...
Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Amir Garrett throws in the 10th inning during a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Cincinnati on Sunday, May 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Reds pitcher Amir Garrett honored his dog, Dozer, Tuesday night when he entered the game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

On the mound, Garrett wrote Dozer’s name in the dirt to pay tribute to the world’s “greatest dog.”

The Reds’ pitcher shared the news that his beloved pit bull died on Instagram earlier Tuesday.

