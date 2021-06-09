Reds’ Amir Garrett gives heartfelt tribute to his dog

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Reds pitcher Amir Garrett honored his dog, Dozer, Tuesday night when he entered the game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

On the mound, Garrett wrote Dozer’s name in the dirt to pay tribute to the world’s “greatest dog.”

Dog Heaven gained an angel this week as we said goodbye to Dozer Garrett.



Amir paid tribute to his friend by writing his name on the mound as he entered Tuesday night's game.



We will never forget you, Dozer. Rest in peace. 🐶❤️https://t.co/Y5DVZKMw4Z pic.twitter.com/7XEue7yjqe — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 9, 2021

The Reds’ pitcher shared the news that his beloved pit bull died on Instagram earlier Tuesday.

