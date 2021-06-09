Reward up to $5K offered in Warren County arson

Contests
A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a fire deliberately set at a home in Warren County, state officials say.(Provided)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a fire deliberately set at a home in Warren County, state officials say.

The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is seeking tips from the public about the May 23 arson at 127 W. 27th Street in Franklin.

Firefighters found the vacant, single-story residence along a bike trail fully engulfed in flames about 2 a.m.

The State Fire Marshal’s office and Franklin Division of Fire & EMS is continuing to investigate.

The reward is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the State Fire Marshal’s tip line: 800-589-2728.

