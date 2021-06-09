Contests
Advertisement

San Antonio base on lockdown; police searching for shooters

Police respond amid an active shooter report at Joint Base San Antonio on Wednesday.
Police respond amid an active shooter report at Joint Base San Antonio on Wednesday.(Source: KSAT/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — An Air Force base in San Antonio was on lockdown Wednesday afternoon as police and military officials searched for two people suspected of shooting toward the base from outside, Air Force officials said.

Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland officials said two people reportedly fired shots toward an area where base personnel were training before running off. No injuries or deaths were immediately reported, and officials did not offer any description of the suspected shooters.

Lackland is where the Air Force conducts all of its basic training.

The base issued the alert midday, telling all Lackland Air Force Base personnel to go into lockdown. An alert on Twitter said: “Real World, LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN,” and a subsequent statement told staff to continue to shelter in place.

Officials said the shots were reportedly fired near the Valley Hi gate on the western side of the main base, just east of Interstate 410 and near a shopping center.

San Antonio police said they were assisting in the investigation. In a statement, police spokeswoman Jennifer Rodriguez said officers were looking for the spot from which gunfire might have originated.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

