Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Bond set for 2 suspects in BB gun attacks

Two of the three suspects accused of shooting people in Over-the-Rhine with a BB gun appeared...
Two of the three suspects accused of shooting people in Over-the-Rhine with a BB gun appeared in court on Wednesday.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two of the three suspects accused of shooting people in Over-the-Rhine with a BB gun appeared in court on Wednesday.

Brittany Hopper, 29, Kelsey Hopper, 28, and 30-year-old David White all face misdemeanor assault charges.

The sisters were identified as the suspects who shot two homeless people on June 3, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

White was booked into the Hamilton County Jail late Tuesday night.

Brittany Hopper, Kelsey Hopper, and David White.
Brittany Hopper, Kelsey Hopper, and David White.(Cincinnati Police Department)

According to prosecutors, six victims have come forward.

“White was the male seen in the surveillance video with Brittany & Kelsey Hopper shooting innocent people in OTR/Downtown with a BB Gun. We can’t thank the public enough for IDing the sisters which then led us to White,” police said.

Around 2 a.m. that day, the sisters shot one person on Republic Street and another on 7th/Plum Street, police said.

Police released videos showing the sisters and the vehicle involved.

VIDEO: Police trying to identify suspects who shot at homeless with a BB gun in OTR

The sisters tried to disguise the car by spray painting it, according to CPD.

Brittany had prior warrants unrelated to the BB gun incident and was booked into the Hamilton County Jail, according to CPD.

Kelsey was cited and released.

White was given numerous $2,000 bonds. He’s also facing a domestic violence assault charge involving Brittany from May 25, 2020. She declined a protection order against him when brought back into the courtroom.

Brittany’s bond was set at $2,000 for the assaults and $10,000 for probation violations.

Brandon Hughes told FOX19 NOW he was walking home in OTR on June 2 when the sisters and the male suspect drove up and shot him.

“So, we did a friends and family soft opening for our new business Cooper & Flame on Wednesday night and went out drinking afterward,” Hughes recalls. “Got home and was walking up to my apartment and this kind of crummy car rolls up and this woman says, ‘Hey, do you know where xx is down on Liberty.’”

Hughes says he approached the car so they could hear him, and seconds later, he felt his neck sting.

“I don’t even remember hearing it go off,” Hughes said. “So, they speed off laughing, and I’m super confused, and my girlfriend starts freaking out and says, ‘you’re bleeding, you got shot,’ and there’s blood everywhere.”

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kings Island adjusts four more days on its operating calendar to close at 8 p.m. due to...
Kings Island cutting additional hours in June
Motorcyclist dead in Butler County crash, police say
Motorcyclist dead in Butler County crash, police say
OTR
Police identify man wanted in BB gun shootings; sisters turn themselves in
A 31-year-old man died in a shooting in Spring Grove Village early Tuesday, according to the...
Man fatally shot in Spring Grove Village
Two suspects are at large and two others are hospitalized after a chase in Warren County...
2 suspects escape, 2 hospitalized in Warren County chase

Latest News

Champion Club Apartments
Florence officers recognized for heroism during massive apartment fire
Cincinnati police used excessive force when they Tased Brandon Davis, the city’s police...
Cincinnati police used excessive force in Tasing of man, panel says
Police body camera video of Tasing of autistic man
Police body camera video of Tasing of autistic man
Cows standing in approximately a foot of manure on the property.
Attorney General files emergency order to stop manure leak in Clermont Co. stream
Motorcyclist dead in Butler County crash, police say
Motorcyclist killed in Butler County crash identified