Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Tyler Perry is bringing back Madea

Tyler Perry's Madea character is returning for a new film.
Tyler Perry's Madea character is returning for a new film.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Filmmaker Tyler Perry is bringing back one of his iconic characters.

Perry’s Madea will return for her 12th film, titled “A Madea Homecoming,” which will air on Netflix.

Madea made her debut in a 1999 play called “I Can Do Bad All by Myself.” Since then, Madea has been part of theater productions, TV shows, movies and a book.

In 2019, Perry said he was thinking about retiring Madea, telling The Hollywood Reporter it was “time to shut it down and move on.”

Apparently Perry has changed his mind, and will write and direct the latest Madea effort.

The film is expected to debut on Netflix next year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kings Island adjusts four more days on its operating calendar to close at 8 p.m. due to...
Kings Island cutting additional hours in June
Motorcyclist dead in Butler County crash, police say
Motorcyclist dead in Butler County crash, police say
OTR
Police identify man wanted in BB gun shootings; sisters turn themselves in
A 31-year-old man died in a shooting in Spring Grove Village early Tuesday, according to the...
Man fatally shot in Spring Grove Village
Two suspects are at large and two others are hospitalized after a chase in Warren County...
2 suspects escape, 2 hospitalized in Warren County chase

Latest News

A warning from top health experts about a COVID-19 variant now spreading in the United States.
COVID Delta variant sparking major concerns
Is the housing frenzy here to stay? Home buyers continue to struggle
Is the housing frenzy here to stay? Home buyers continue to struggle
Police respond amid an active shooter report at Joint Base San Antonio on Wednesday.
San Antonio base on lockdown; police searching for shooters
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks at Royal Air Force Mildenhall
FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2020, file photo, provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Military relieves general of duties, cites tank sinking