UC Health to offer new Alzheimer’s drug approved by FDA

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - UC Health is one of three Ohio sites that will offer the first drug targeting an underlying cause of Alzheimer’s disease.

Aducanumab, which will be marketed as Aduhelm, was approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration on Monday.

It is the first Alzheimer’s drug approved in the United States since 2003.

Instead of managing some Alzheimer’s symptoms, the drug can likely treat the underlying disease, the Associated Press reported.

Aducanumab focuses on the protein called amyloid, which can result in abnormal clumps in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients, according to UC Health.

Amyloid protein comes in several forms. In some cases, it could disrupt connections between brain cells, ultimately leading to brain cell death.

Aducanumab triggers an immune response that removes the toxic forms of amyloid.

“The FDA approval of this treatment is an opportunity for patients with prodromal or mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer’s disease to consider a new approach to treatment,” said Rhonna Shatz, DO, medical director of the UC Memory Disorders Center and the Sandy and Bob Heimann Chair in Research and Education of Alzheimer’s Disease at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. “However, the benefit of the drug hasn’t been firmly established and there are risks that must be considered. During clinical trials, some individuals declined with treatment. Each individual should consult with a physician who specializes in treating Alzheimer’s disease and has familiarity with Aducanumab.”

The AP reported on Monday Aducanumab approval came despite “warnings from independent advisers.”

Aducanumab was developed by Biogen with Japan’s Eisai Co., according to the AP.

UC Health says they are working with Biogen to determine patient eligibility and other criteria

Aducanumab is administered every four weeks through infusions.

UC Health expects to make the treatment available to patients later this year.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.