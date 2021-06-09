Wet, Steady Rain At Times Wednesday Morning

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wet roads and standing water with periods of heavier downpours await you as we start your Wednesday morning. A First Alert Weather Day as steady rain will fall on and off through early afternoon.

Look for daytime highs near 80 degrees.

Warm and humid weather with occasional showers and thunderstorms will continue each day this week. With the high humidity as the air warms each afternoon showers will pop up here and there with a few torrential downpours.

Look for a slight break in the humidity Saturday and then a dramatic break from both heat and humidity starting Monday and continuing all next week.

