Coroner on scene of Beechmont Avenue crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Members of the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office are at the scene of a fatal crash in Mt. Washington.

Beechmont Ave is completely closed in both directions in Mt. Washington because of an accident. Hamilton Co. Dispatch says a UC Air Care helicopter has landed. One car is involved and hit a pole. Right now we do not know the status of anyone involved in this accident. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/K4blwKLKun — Kody Fisher (@KodyFisherTV) June 10, 2021

At least one person is dead.

A vehicle crashed into a pole shortly before 10:20 p.m. in the 6800 block of Beechmont Avenue, Hamilton County Dispatch confirms.

The crash happened between Salem Road and Burnley Lane.

The University of Cincinnati Medical Center’s Air Care team landed at the scene sometime before 10:45 p.m., dispatch says.

Beechmont Avenue completely closed in both directions shortly after the crash.

