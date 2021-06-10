Contests
Coroner on scene of Beechmont Avenue crash

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Members of the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office are at the scene of a fatal crash in Mt. Washington.

At least one person is dead.

A vehicle crashed into a pole shortly before 10:20 p.m. in the 6800 block of Beechmont Avenue, Hamilton County Dispatch confirms.

The crash happened between Salem Road and Burnley Lane.

The University of Cincinnati Medical Center’s Air Care team landed at the scene sometime before 10:45 p.m., dispatch says.

Beechmont Avenue completely closed in both directions shortly after the crash.

FOX19 is at the scene.

We will continue to update this developing story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

