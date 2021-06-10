American Airlines announces new service from CVG to Austin

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - American Airlines has announced a new nonstop service from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) to Austin, Texas (AUS).

The carrier also announced a restarting service to Phoenix in August.

The new flight to Austin will operate two-times daily beginning Sept. 8.

The planned schedule to Austin. (CVG)

“We’re excited to strengthen our network from CVG by adding new service to Austin, giving local customers another choice for their travel plans,” said Brian Znotins American Airlines Vice President of Network Planning. “Whether they’re taking advantage of the recently - announced new flights to Austin or Boston, restarted service to Phoenix, or any of our existing routes from CVG, we look forward to welcoming more customers back to travel with American and further connecting them with our global network.”

Direct service to Austin will be American’s 11th destination served from CVG.

Tickets will be available for purchase at aa.com on Monday, June 14, 2021.

