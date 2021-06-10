Arrested: Uber passenger accused of racist attack on driver

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Uber passenger accused in a violent and racist attack on his driver is under arrest.

Michael Winterman, 60, of Northside is held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on charges of ethnic intimidation, criminal damaging and disorderly conduct.

He is scheduled to appear before a judge at 9 a.m. Thursday.

The driver, Abdelkadre Khamis Ahmat, says he became belligerent, attacked and racially abused him and also vandalized his car last month.

Cincinnati police wrote in an affidavit Winterman “did knowingly while intoxicated verbally abuse Mr. Abdelkadre Ahmat by calling him a n----- and wishing someone would shoot him. Mr. Winterman also damaged the victim’s vehicle while in a fit of rage.”

The May 28 incident occurred when Winterman was returning from a Covington bar and disputed the drop-off location provided by the driver’s GPS, according to Cincinnati police.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) held a news conference this week to shed light on the incident and to call on Uber to reinstate the driver’s account. It was suspended when he reported it to Uber.

The driver’s account was reactivated and he is on the job again.

