Crews battle Burlington house fire

Crews are battling a large house fire in the 6300 block of Thistlewood Lane in northern...
Crews are battling a large house fire in the 6300 block of Thistlewood Lane in northern Kentucky early Thursday.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 5:01 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Crews are battling a large house fire in northern Kentucky early Thursday.

Flames were through the roof and completely engulfing the home in the 6300 block of Thistlewood Lane in Burlington when crews arrived about 4 a.m. Thursday.

All residents were reported to be safely out.

Firefighters battled the fire from the outside for safety reasons.

The bulk of the blaze was reported knocked down by 4:30 a.m., but dispatchers confirmed they are still trying to reach several pockets of fire.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

