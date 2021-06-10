Crews battle Burlington house fire

BURLINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Crews are battling a large house fire in northern Kentucky early Thursday.

Flames were through the roof and completely engulfing the home in the 6300 block of Thistlewood Lane in Burlington when crews arrived about 4 a.m. Thursday.

🚨BREAKING NOW: 🔥 Fire on Thistlewood Lane in Burlington, KY - we’re LIVE in moments with an update at the Alert Desk @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/lDX9lDXSyM — Stef DiPietrantonio (@StefDFOX19Now) June 10, 2021

All residents were reported to be safely out.

Firefighters battled the fire from the outside for safety reasons.

The bulk of the blaze was reported knocked down by 4:30 a.m., but dispatchers confirmed they are still trying to reach several pockets of fire.

