Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Dog ejected from vehicle in Idaho crash found herding sheep

A family saw Tilly on their farm trying to herd the sheep.
A family saw Tilly on their farm trying to herd the sheep.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A pet dog who vanished for two days after being ejected from a vehicle during a car accident has been found apparently doing the job it was bred to do — herding sheep.

Linda Oswald’s family and their dog, Tilly, were driving along Idaho State Highway 41 on Sunday when they crashed into another car, launching the dog through the rear window, The Spokesman-Review reported.

The unharmed but stunned dog then ran away, prompting an immediate search with at least six complete strangers who witnessed the crash and pulled over along the highway to help, Oswald said.

“People just kept going out,” Oswald said, noting that the search lasted about 10 hours on Sunday before the family went home. “We were sore and exhausted.”

Oswald said the family then wrote a Facebook post that included a picture of the 2-year-old border collie and red heeler mix and more than 3,000 people shared the post. That’s when Tyler, Travis and Zane Potter recognized the dog in the photo as the same dog they saw on their family farm south of Rathdrum on Tuesday.

**Update** TILLY IS ON HIS WAY HOME. FOUND THIS MORNING 6/8 NEAR MEYER RD. THANK YOU FOR ALL THE SUPPORT💕 Hayden ...

Posted by Linda Oswald on Sunday, June 6, 2021

Both the Potters and Oswald think Tilly was drawn to the farm and their sheep.

“I think that dog was trying to herd,” Travis Potter said.

Oswald said if it weren’t for the post, he would still be out there.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two suspects are at large and two others are hospitalized after a chase in Warren County...
Warren County police chase leaves suspect with life-threatening injuries
Motorcyclist dead in Butler County crash, police say
Motorcyclist killed in Butler County crash identified
FILE - Silverware
Doctor claims during Ohio Statehouse testimony that vaccine causes magnetism, makes spoons stick to person’s body
Drugs or alcohol are believed to be factors in the death of a 57-year-old pedestrian who was...
Pedestrian fatally struck in Anderson Township, driver airlifted to hospital
Mark Cline is the winner of Ohio's 3rd Vax-a-Million drawing.
Ohio’s 3rd Vax-a-Millionaire is a Central Ohio resident

Latest News

Video from inside a MTA bus shows the chaotic scene when a driver appears to lose control and...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bus driver loses control, crashes into building in NY
Isimemen Etute is charged with second-degree murder.
Virginia Tech football player accused of murdering Tinder match
Video shows officers punching and kicking a teenager suspected of shoplifting.
GRAPHIC: Police officers beat teen shoplifting suspect at Calif. mall
Emma Coronel Aispuro, shown in this file photo, the wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El...
Wife of drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ pleads guilty to US charges
LaTonya Austin, 42, is at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
Woman charged with murder for death of 2-year-old granddaughter