‘He was ready to go’: 3 men stop gunman from walking into crowded Louisville bar with rifle

By Jerrica Valtierra
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three men who stopped a gunman from firing his assault rifle in a Baxter Avenue bar are credited for their triumphant effort to save countless lives.

The suspect, 25-year-old Carmon Tussey, faces charges of menacing, disorderly conduct, and terroristic threatening. According to an arrest slip for Tussey, he is accused of running with a rifle toward a crowded Louisville bar with a loaded fully automatic assault rifle before being stopped by three men around 2:40 a.m. on June 5.

The incident was caught on surveillance video.

Josh Williamson, one of the men who helped stop Tussey, said his military-trained eyes saw him walking up to the bar from the street. At that moment, Williamson said he didn’t think, he just acted.

“I was able to grab the gun — the heat-shield area of the rifle — pin it against his chest, (and) had him in a bear hug from behind,” Williamson said.

While the suspect was locked in, Williamson said he took Tussey and turned him towards the crowd, allowing his friends to see and help. That’s when Gage Mertz jumped to help.

“He turns around and shows there’s a gun,” Mertz said. “His friend Kevin and I just jumped in. It was kind of involuntary.”

Less than a minute later, LMPD officers John Moore and Kerry Ball showed up and took Tussey into custody. According to the arrest slip, the suspect told the officers he came back to shoot the people he fought with at the bar and said he should have just shot at them. Hours before, while waiting to get into the bar, Tussey also reportedly asked officers what kind of rounds would penetrate their body armor.

Both Williamson and Mertz noted that they were at the right place at the right time.

“A lady reached out to me, and was like, ‘I heard about this. My daughter was having her 21st birthday there. Thank God you guys did something,’” Mertz said. “That was the moment I realized, ‘Wow, maybe we did stop something.’”

Williamson said he didn’t expect to prevent what could’ve been a homicidal spree on the day he celebrated his 31st birthday.

“There’s heroes in disguise,” he said. “We’re out here. It’s not just me. I see this, I see it’s a problem, the way he was holding (the gun), it was at the ready. He was ready to go.”

Ultimately, no shots were fired and no one was hurt.

