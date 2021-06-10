Contests
Police: Shooter kills 2 then self at Florida supermarket

Police respond to a fatal shooting inside a Royal West Palm Beach, Fla., Publix on Thursday.
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a shooting inside a Florida supermarket has left three people dead, including the shooter.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Spokeswoman Teri Barbera says a man, woman and child died in the shooting Thursday at a Publix in Royal Palm Beach.

She says the shooter is among the dead.

Publix had no immediate comment. Publix is Florida’s largest grocery chain, with more than 1,200 stores in the South.

Further information was not immediately available.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

